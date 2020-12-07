This business postcard promoted T. P. Gordon, a grain and hay broker. Looking closely in the center, a purple stamp for the T. P. Gordon Commission Co. can be found. This company says it is the successor to Mr. Gordon. A 1908 postcard sent to Binder Brothers in Blythedale, Missouri.
top story
Postcards from the past: T. P. Gordon
Marshall White
