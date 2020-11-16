This is a Swift & Company advertising postcard from 1910. In the latter part of 19th and the first half of the 20th century, Swift was a major St. Joseph employer. The postcard uses a poem to promote flying.
top story
Postcards from the past: Swift advertisement
This is a Swift & Company advertising postcard from 1910. In the latter part of 19th and the first half of the 20th century, Swift was a major St. Joseph employer. The postcard uses a poem to promote flying.
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹
Marshall White
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Newspaper uncovers details about Triumph COVID outbreak
- Strike at Silgan Containers ends, local union given no vote
- Savannah picks members for mascot committee
- New quarantine guidelines will impact schools
- COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high
- 29 veterans have died at Cameron Veterans Home since Oct. 17
- What a minimum wage increase could mean
- State issues new guidance on school quarantine procedures
- Local legislators decline to name Biden as president-elect
- Man dies in crash with combine