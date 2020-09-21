A circa 1960s split-color postcard shows the St. Joseph Museum at the Wyeth-Tootle mansion and the newly opened Pony Express Stables. The stables were restored under the direction of Roy Coy, the museum director at that time.
top story
Postcards from the Past: St. Joseph landmarks
Marshall White
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayor signs order mandating masks in most indoor areas
- East Hills owner looking forward after recent mall losses
- Thursday morning helicopter operation nets arrests
- Police arrests subject after second standoff at same address
- SJPD responds to standoff on Penn Street
- City investigates after barrels found in creek
- County won't extend city's mask mandate
- COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high
- Silgan advertising jobs as employees continue strike
- Western fires hit former St. Joseph residents