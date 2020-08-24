A very early full color postcard features Swift and Company’s prize-winning team of six draft horses. The team and wagon were to be on display at the Interstate Live Stock and Horse Show being held in St. Joseph during Sept. 25 through 30, 1911.
Postcards from the Past: Six draft horses
Marshall White
