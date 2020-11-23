A postcard used in 1910 features the original Sisters’ Catholic Church Hospital at 10th and Powell streets. It was mailed for a penny to E. C. Ranasey in Savannah, Missouri.
Postcards from the past: Sisters' Hospital
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹
Marshall White
