Mitchell Park Christian Church and Evagelist W. Edward Purdy hosted a tent revival meeting at 11th and Jackson streets. Circa 1930s postcards were mailed and handed out inviting one and all to come and find salvation.
Postcards from the past: Revival meeting
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹
Marshall White
