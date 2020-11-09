The old Pony Expess Bridge, formerly known as the St. Joseph Free Bridge. This circa 1950s postcard was distributed by the Shaffer News Agency.
Postcards from the past: Old Pony Expess Bridge
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹
Marshall White
