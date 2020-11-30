An advertising postcard promotes the products of the L. B. McCargar Feed Mill Co. and provides a free recipe to make wheat cakes. Circa 1920.
Postcards from the past: McCargar Feed Mill
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹
Marshall White
