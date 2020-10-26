A modern postcard from Prairie Productions shows the 19th century home at 1121 Henry St. In 1887, George and Arcadia Marlowe has this home constructed. Marlowe was a successful cobbler who sold boots and shoes.
top story
Postcards from the past: Marlowe home
Marshall White
