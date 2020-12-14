This is a 1906 News-Press postcard with a view showing an undeveloped Lovers Lane and reprinting Eugene Field’s poem. It was mailed for a penny to someone named Goodrich in Brooklyn, New York.
Postcards from the past: Lovers Lane
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹
Marshall White
