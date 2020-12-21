This Little Boy Blue statue postcard was printed by Prompt Printing. The postcard promotes the local Women’s Press Club and its efforts to create a St. Joseph memorial with funds donated by local school children, circa 1930s.
top story
Postcards from the past: Little Boy Blue
Marshall White
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Shop St. Joseph winner claims $10,000 grand prize
- Man charged with murder after Tuesday shooting
- Shop St. Joseph announces winning number
- Herzog leaves Christian education legacy
- Andrew County Sheriff's Office investigates murder-suicide
- Man dead in overnight shooting
- Hypothetical plan studies big Benton change
- 20 people have died of COVID-19 at a Gower longterm care facility
- 20 Who Count: Dr. Jeremy Hunter
- One child dead, brother and mother recovering after being severely beaten