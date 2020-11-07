During a global pandemic, there aren’t many places you’d rather not be than a hot, enclosed space where people are sweating profusely. But there are ways to bring the scorching comfort of a sauna home.
In the past year, personal saunas have made a splash, with an ease to set up and close down and portability.
To be clear, in this review, I’m referring to the portable kind, specifically the Radiant Saunas Rejuvinator Portable Personal Sauna, that are made from foldable, tent-like fabric and run off of three infrared carbon panels.
Made by Blue Wave Products, an Illinois-based manufacturer in pool and saunas equipment, this sauna boasts about its easy construction (“It can be set up in one minute!”) and health properties (weight loss, increased blood flow, etc.) and comfort.
The construction of the sauna is as advertised — easy to set up. You fold the sauna out, put the included glossy cushion on the floor, a heated foot pad on top of it, set the chair up, sit down and zip up. Even for a guy who is not great with directions, it was pretty fool-proof.
An included remote will allow the temperature to go up to 150 degrees for a maximum of 30 minutes. If you’re looking for that max temp, you’ll also have to wait. It takes 10 minutes to reach that peak. And you’ll want to keep the sauna zipped up while you wait, as any air leakage from its three big holes (the neck and two zippered spaces for users’ hands to operate the remote or check their phones) can cause the temperature to drop dramatically.
While the heat from the three panels might bring comfort to users, the experience of sitting inside a heated tent pales in comparison to a regular sauna. At six feet tall, I was able to fit inside this without much maneuvering. But regardless of your size, the included chair is about as comfortable as sitting on an stool that’s too small and about to collapse. That might be OK for a 10-minute session. But at 30 minutes, it’s grating.
As a guy who sweats at the hint of humidity or moisture, several 15- to 20-minute sessions had me sweating substantially. But, as mentioned, when I would unzip one of the arm pockets to check my phone or adjust the remote, I would immediately notice the temperature fall. So there is a degree of patience that comes with this.
After each session, I wiped down the interior of the sauna, let it dry and folded it up. For space-conscious consumers, it fits easily in a medium-sized closet or under a bed.
At its current $188 price on Amazon, the Radiant Saunas Rejuvinator sauna might scratch the itch for newcomers or people desperately needing an infusion of heat during the upcoming cold months. But if you’re looking for a more thorough sauna experience, you’re likely going to need to shell out more money to get that fix.