For 22 years, the Pony Express Museum’s “Tuesday Night Talks” series was a highlight for the winter, usually a down time for the museum.
“I can’t tell you how many people have seen us in the community, and said, ‘Oh my, we miss those ‘Tuesday Night Talks,’’” Cindy Daffron, executive director of the Pony Express Museum, said.
In 2020, the weekly talks were some of the last events held in St. Joseph before the COVID-19 pandemic. When talking about what it would look like in 2021, Daffron said they didn’t want to pause it.
“Because of COVID-19 and (because) we were in close quarters in the community room, we have decided to go virtual this year,” organizer Joe Houts said.
Instead, the Pony Express Museum will steam classic videos from its archive on its website (www.ponyexpress.org/tuesday-night-talks), from times when people would be able to gather to learn a variety of local history. The videos are available to be streamed until April 1.
Houts said the decision was made to call back popular lectures so they wouldn’t put speakers in harm’s way or put them in a space with no audience.
“We are not going to have our routine speakers because we figure it’s not fair to them to bring them into (an empty room),” he said.
Halfway through its season, Daffron said much like with its virtual Pumpkinfest, the museum is seeing success with the virtual talks.
“It’s a tough decision because we had to do the virtual Pumpkinfest but people supported it and right now (it’s the best decision),” she said.
Started by Houts, the lecture series regularly had attendance of about 150 people per lecture. Daffron said the reasons for its success varied: some liked the pre-lecture refreshments, others came for the communal aspects and many love to take in the history of St. Joseph.
“We’ve learned about the Cherry Mash and we’ve learned about the park system in St. Joe, and Wild Bill Hickok,” Daffron said.
Part of the urgency to move to virtual talks was the variety of people who typically patronized the lectures.
“We have people from Platte City, Maryville, Cameron. It’s not exclusive to St. Joe,” Daffron said.
With a smaller audience, money generated from donations will likely be lower than in past years. Daffron said they still will be accepting money at the museum’s official site, ponyexpress.org.
“We’ve still got to pay somebody to put all the stuff on and manage that. So if anybody wants to give towards Tuesday Night Talks, Joe and I have said we’ll put it toward the funds for next year,” Daffron said.
It’s a shame, Daffron said, that they had to move to a virtual space because she knows how much the communal aspect means to its visitors. But they want to watch out for them too.
Daffron said when they surveyed patrons, the response was one of support and love.
“(They) said, ‘Thank you for doing something and sharing and giving the community with an event that is heartfelt, and something we all believe in, that you’re doing it a different way, but you’re reaching out to people,’” she said.