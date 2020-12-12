Two area residents recently received their degrees from Pittsburg State University at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester. Michael E. Deters, of Fairview, Kansas, received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering technology, and Brandon C. Donnell, Smithville, Missouri, received a Bachelor of Science degree in technology.
