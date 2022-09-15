Meet Newt! He is the largest of the Harry Potter-themed litter. He is a handsome gray-and-white male kitten. His foster mom says he loves to play and romp around with his littermates. He is the explorer of the group. Newt is also said to be a very affectionate kitten that loves being with people.
This ray of sunshine is Pearl, a 9-month-old cattle dog mix. Pearl was selected to participate in the Puppies for Parole program and is now housetrained, leash-trained, crate-trained, well-mannered and knows all her basic commands. Although she can be shy with new people and in busy environments she is very quick to warm up, make friends, and absolutely loves affection. If you are looking for an active, fun, and oh-so-sweet little dog to add to your family, look no further.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.