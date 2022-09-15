Meet Newt! He is the largest of the Harry Potter-themed litter. He is a handsome gray-and-white male kitten. His foster mom says he loves to play and romp around with his littermates. He is the explorer of the group. Newt is also said to be a very affectionate kitten that loves being with people.

This ray of sunshine is Pearl, a 9-month-old cattle dog mix. Pearl was selected to participate in the Puppies for Parole program and is now housetrained, leash-trained, crate-trained, well-mannered and knows all her basic commands. Although she can be shy with new people and in busy environments she is very quick to warm up, make friends, and absolutely loves affection. If you are looking for an active, fun, and oh-so-sweet little dog to add to your family, look no further.

