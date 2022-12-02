Selena

Selena is a soft, light taupe tabby with an equally soft personality. She is a small girl and is fully grown at just over a year old. Selena is very friendly and loves people and loves pets. She will fit in with any family.

Meet Bronco. We don’t know a whole lot about this guy since he came to us as a stray, but we do know that he is around 9 years old and a medium-sized Lab mix. Bronco is a weird little dog and has a crazy look in his eyes, but he has the best intentions. Bronco is affectionate with people and will do anything for a snack. Bronco has been in play group at the shelter, and he is tolerant of other dogs but they seem to consider him the annoying cousin that nobody wishes to play with. Bronco has been waiting at the shelter for two months to find his forever home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.