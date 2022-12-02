Selena is a soft, light taupe tabby with an equally soft personality. She is a small girl and is fully grown at just over a year old. Selena is very friendly and loves people and loves pets. She will fit in with any family.
Meet Bronco. We don’t know a whole lot about this guy since he came to us as a stray, but we do know that he is around 9 years old and a medium-sized Lab mix. Bronco is a weird little dog and has a crazy look in his eyes, but he has the best intentions. Bronco is affectionate with people and will do anything for a snack. Bronco has been in play group at the shelter, and he is tolerant of other dogs but they seem to consider him the annoying cousin that nobody wishes to play with. Bronco has been waiting at the shelter for two months to find his forever home.
If you are interested in these pets, apply at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
