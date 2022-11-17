Kingston is 4-year-old male orange cat looking for his forever home. Kingston is the definition of a happy, snuggly and goofy cat. He is up to playing whenever toys are offered and enjoys getting any attention he can get.
Nectar is 2-year-old pit bull mix who lives up to her name. This lovely lady is sweet as can be. Nectar came to the shelter with a litter of puppies and when all her pups were adopted and she was still here, she was chosen to participate in the Puppies for Parole program. Nectar is super food motivated and is learning so fast! She is working on things like house-training, leash-training, crate-training and basic commands! Nectar has played nicely with all the other dogs in the program as well. She is mild-mannered and will make a wonderful family dog.
If you are interested in these pets, apply at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
