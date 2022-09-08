Lovegood is a beautiful female kitten with a unique patchwork coat. She is a member of the Harry Potter bunch and has grown up in a loving foster home. She is a sweet kitten who loves attention. Chase and hide-and-seek seem to be favorite games as she engages with littermates. She is truly a fun and energetic kitten that will make a great family pet.
Gator loves to play ball. I bet you can guess what prop was used to make these big smiles happen in the pic. He is listed as a mastiff mix and weighs in at 70 pounds and is 2 years old. Gator would love to be your best friend and be by your side for the rest of his days. He will easily learn all of the fun tricks since his main goal in life is to make his people happy.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for "Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph." Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
