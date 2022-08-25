This little lady is a 3-month-old dilute calico kitten who truly could not be sweeter. Mexican Pizza is not your average kitten, only because she has a pretty noticeable head tilt which occasionally causes her to walk a bit like a drunken sailor. While this kitten may see the world from a different angle than most, she definitely is not letting that phase her. Not only does she have zero issues getting from point A to point B, but Mexican Pizza is happy and healthy and more than ready for life with her forever family. Could that be you?
Sully is a bouncy 6-month-old terrier mix who came to the shelter when it was discovered he and kitty cats do NOT mix. He is currently in the Puppies for Parole program learning how to be a good boy. Sully is playful with other dogs and overall a very happy puppy. If you are looking for a cuddly dog, he is definitely your guy. Sully will make a great addition to any family (as long as you don`t have any cats, that is).
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for "Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph." Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
