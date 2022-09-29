Hagrid is a beautiful long-haired black and white female. She will need some help to take care of her luscious locks. She is OK with her beauty sessions but may decide it is playtime instead. She is a young momma and is playful with her babies. She enjoys a lap to sit in and is very affectionate.
Meet Gracie. This sweet, smiley gal is a 2-year-old pit bull/cattle dog mix. If you are looking for a dog that will go on adventures with you but is also a couch potato and cuddle bug, then Gracie just might be your girl. Gracie has a high prey drive and therefore is probably not a candidate to live with cats. She has lived with other dogs previously and tends to do best with male dogs. When it comes to people, Gracie has lived with young kids in the past and women but is reportedly skeptical of men.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
