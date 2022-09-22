Alastor is a black male kitten with white accents on his paws, chin and underbelly. His white whiskers are an adorable feature against his black coat. He has a sweet personality and is the smallest of his littermates, but that does not hold him back. He initially observes his siblings playing from afar but usually joins in with wrestling and chasing. He is an energetic kitten that may use his magic to get you under his spell.
Ritchy is a 1-year-old pit bull mix that came to the shelter with a horrible case of mange in June. After some much-needed TLC, he is looking and feeling like a happy dog. Ritchy loves life and enjoys all people and other dogs. He is currently participating in the Puppies for Parole program and is doing wonderful. He is housetrained, crate-trained, leash-trained and learning all his basic commands. Ritchy is a fun-loving young dog that can’t wait to be part of a family.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
