Does your face get cold at night? Do you wish you could avoid bending over to pick up your kitten? If so, Durin can solve your problems. His preferred place to sleep is directly on his human’s face. Durin also never lets hurdles such as pants keep him from climbing up your leg to get to your shoulder. This guy is all fluff and tumble and finally ready to find his forever home.
Winnie is a sweet 1-year-old Heeler mix weighing in at just 32 pounds. What she lacks for in size she makes up for in personality. Winnie is people-oriented and so much fun. She is currently participating in the Puppies for Parole program working on skills like housetraining, crate-training, leash-training and basic obedience. If you are looking for a family dog that is equal parts snuggle and fun then Winnie is definitely your gal.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.