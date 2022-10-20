Does your face get cold at night? Do you wish you could avoid bending over to pick up your kitten? If so, Durin can solve your problems. His preferred place to sleep is directly on his human’s face. Durin also never lets hurdles such as pants keep him from climbing up your leg to get to your shoulder. This guy is all fluff and tumble and finally ready to find his forever home.

Winnie is a sweet 1-year-old Heeler mix weighing in at just 32 pounds. What she lacks for in size she makes up for in personality. Winnie is people-oriented and so much fun. She is currently participating in the Puppies for Parole program working on skills like housetraining, crate-training, leash-training and basic obedience. If you are looking for a family dog that is equal parts snuggle and fun then Winnie is definitely your gal.

