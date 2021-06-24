Edna is a 1-year-old cat that came to the shelter as a stray. She is petite at just 6 pounds and is an absolute doll. Edna is very social and would likely adjust to just about any home setting.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Moose is a 5-month old Great Pyrenees mix who currently weighs 40 pounds. He is a bouncy, happy puppy that loves everyone he meets He is looking for a new place to call home and will need a family who has the time to train/exercise a new puppy.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
