Diane is a 1-year-old female cat that came to the shelter as a stray. She is laid back but also very affectionate. Diane seems to love everyone that she meets. She is looking for a home with a sunny spot to snooze and people who give her lots of treats and attention.
You may adopt this pet for $20 if you adopt before Aug. 14.
Max is a 2-year-old pit bull that weighs 65 pounds. Max is a little on the timid side when meeting new people but is very sweet once he warms up. He is a medium-energy dog who loves to go on walks but also to snuggle on the couch and be lazy. If you have other pets in your home, we recommend a meet and greet. Max can be a little picky about his dog friends.
You may adopt this pet for $20 if you adopt before Aug. 14.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
