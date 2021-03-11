Hi, I’m Akilah. I’m a 2-year-old female black-and-white cat. I recently had a litter of kittens, but they are weaned and don’t need me anymore so I’m ready to find a home of my own where I won’t be so lonely. I’m a little shy when meeting new people but I promise I warm up quick and I will be the best lap cat ever. I think I’d prefer a quiet home, but I wouldn’t mind older kids or a couple of feline friends.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Check out Zeke. He is the cutest 3-year-old male pit bull and is the perfect size at just about 45 pounds. Most of the time Zeke was kept outdoors or kenneled in a garage so he will need a home with people who are willing to commit to a little bit of training. Zeke is a sweetheart with such a fun personality and has so much potential to be a great family companion. All he wants is a home where he can truly be a part of the family and go on lots of adventures.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
