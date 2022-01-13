Kano is a handsome pittie boy whose eyes look like pools of honey. He found himself at the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. Kano is just under 2 years old and is said to know “sit” and “down.” His previous owner indicated he is housebroken and gets along with kids and other dogs. As always, we recommend a meet-and-greet if you’re planning to add a new fur baby to your family and you have other pets and/or children at home. Kano should not have cat friends.
If you are interested in this pet, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
