Lily is a 10-year-old calico cat with gorgeous green eyes! She is declawed on all four paws and needs to be an indoor cat. Since she has only ever lived with an elderly individual and no other animals, Lily will be happiest in a calm and quiet home. Lily is 15 pounds of lap cat and can‘t wait to have a cozy place to call home and a human to love again.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Reuben has been described by volunteers who have spent time with him as ‘mild-mannered and incredibly sweet!’ He is a 9-month-old hound mix that weighs 51 pounds and still has some growing to do! Reuben loves being outside and hopes for a family that will play with him and take him on lots of walks. He can‘t wait for his next adventure!
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
