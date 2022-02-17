Meet Julio, a 1-year-old shepherd/border collie mix who is everything you want in a dog wrapped up in one. Intelligent, affectionate and so handsome, this guy will be sure to steal your heart. Julio loves to spend time playing outside, enjoys ear scratches and pets and will make an excellent, well-rounded family companion.
MooMoo is a handsome, distinguished orange tabby tom who has got wisdom and experience under his belt at 9 years old. This big boy is tall and has uniquely tipped ears that make for a striking, unforgettable appearance. MooMoo is very people-oriented and has a zest for life you may not expect from an older cat like him.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and
Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.