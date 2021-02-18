Meet Craig, a 1-year old male tabby cat that came to the shelter when his owner felt they had too many animals to care for. Craig enjoys doing cat things like staring at birds out the window, napping, and giving dirty looks to his human caretaker when they don’t always keep his food bowl filled. Craig is a chill guy and hopes to find a quiet home to relax in.
You may adopt this pet for $97.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Meet Gouda, named after a cheese for his big cheesy smile. As if the smile wasn’t enough, check out those silly ears. This goofy guy is full of personality and ready to find a family to spend his life with. Gouda was picked up as a stray so we don’t have much background information but we do know he is a pit bull mix that is roughly 2 years old and weighs 45 pounds. If you are looking for a new pal, consider meeting Gouda.
You may adopt this pet for $50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph”. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends