Duncan is a handsome 8-month-old male cat. He’s a charmer with his golden eyes and thick charcoal coat. He’s not fond of his small quarters at the shelter and is hoping to move to a bigger home soon. He’s ready to explore and show off his good looks.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Sherman is a 3-year-old Boxer mix that weighs 55 pounds. He is super friendly and outgoing when meeting new people. He loves going outside and would love to be able to go for long walks every day. We recommend a meet-and-greet with other pets and children since we do not have prior info on him.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
