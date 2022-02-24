Sara is a 5-year-old husky with lots of love to give! She is affectionate, energetic and very smart! This sweet girl is participating in the ‘Puppies for Parole’ program and is doing awesome! Before she goes home with her forever family she will be: crate-trained, housetrained, leash-trained and know all of her basic commands. Sara plays well with other dogs and loves outdoors activities!
Mara is a sweet, 2 year-old tabby. She is a quiet, content and affectionate young lady who is easy-going and low-maintenance. With a home of her own and some love, she will be a wonderful companion for a lucky family. You can visit Mara at Petsmart on North Belt Highway.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
