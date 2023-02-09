Lincoln is a small black-and-white 7-year-old male who was found as a stray. He’d been outside for several months and is very glad to be safe and warm indoors. Lincoln is so appreciative and would love a caring owner to love him back. He is currently residing in our community cat housing and is enjoying spending time with the other social cats. Lincoln should live in a home without children.
Meet Scout! He is a fun-loving 2-year-old medium-sized dog with a chocolate/tan coat and ice-blue eyes. Scout is currently participating in the Puppies for Parole program working on house training, leash-training, crate training and basic commands. His handlers say he is a friend to all he meets both human and four-legged. Scout is ready to be your adventure buddy and promises to give you a lifetime of smiles and snuggles.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
