Izzy is a 3-year-old male who is enjoying his time out in the Catio, our community cat housing, where he has made fast friends with several of the other social cats. His sweet nature adds to his unique gray-and-white markings. Loving, affectionate and easy-going, Izzy has grown so much since coming to the shelter and will continue to blossom in a new home.
Andy is an adorable little Heeler mix weighing in at 30 pounds. What he lacks in size he makes up for in personality. This 2-year-old pup is happy, energetic and ready to play. He will make a great walking buddy/adventure partner. Andy is participating in the Puppies for Parole program working on basic commands and manners. You won’t ever have a dull moment or go without a cuddle buddy if you take this little guy home.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
