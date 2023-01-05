Big Boy

Big Boy lives up to his name at more than 14 pounds. This gentle 4-year-old brown tabby is super sweet and loves attention. He would love to take up room on a footrest and be adored. Big Boy is currently residing in our Catio group housing and has made fast friends with some of the more laid-back cats, often found snuggling with two or three others.

This happy little gal is called Spoon. She is a 45-pound mixed-breed dog who is currently participating in the Puppies for Parole program. Spoon is described as a ray of sunshine and is a friend to all she meets. Not only is she sweet as pie but she’s also smart too. She has been learning to potty outside, walk nicely on a leash, be comfortable in her crate and basic commands (sit, lie-down, stay, come).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.