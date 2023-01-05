Big Boy lives up to his name at more than 14 pounds. This gentle 4-year-old brown tabby is super sweet and loves attention. He would love to take up room on a footrest and be adored. Big Boy is currently residing in our Catio group housing and has made fast friends with some of the more laid-back cats, often found snuggling with two or three others.
This happy little gal is called Spoon. She is a 45-pound mixed-breed dog who is currently participating in the Puppies for Parole program. Spoon is described as a ray of sunshine and is a friend to all she meets. Not only is she sweet as pie but she’s also smart too. She has been learning to potty outside, walk nicely on a leash, be comfortable in her crate and basic commands (sit, lie-down, stay, come).
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
