Mowgli

Mowgli is a big, handsome, nearly solid black cat who is super chill and nice. Mowgli is 3 years old and has a tiny bit of white on his belly just to make him more unique. He’s a big love bug.

Kobe is a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog that weighs about 48 pounds. Kobe has been with the shelter since September 2022. He was selected to participate in the Puppies for Parole program. Since then he has been house-trained, leash-trained, crate-trained and knows all his basic commands. He would do best in a calm/quiet household with one or two people. Kobe can make friends with anyone, he just needs proper and slow introductions. We are looking for someone patient and kind to adopt this sweet boy. He will be your loyal companion and protector. He is a wonderful walking partner and snuggle buddy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.