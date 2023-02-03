Mowgli is a big, handsome, nearly solid black cat who is super chill and nice. Mowgli is 3 years old and has a tiny bit of white on his belly just to make him more unique. He’s a big love bug.
Kobe is a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog that weighs about 48 pounds. Kobe has been with the shelter since September 2022. He was selected to participate in the Puppies for Parole program. Since then he has been house-trained, leash-trained, crate-trained and knows all his basic commands. He would do best in a calm/quiet household with one or two people. Kobe can make friends with anyone, he just needs proper and slow introductions. We are looking for someone patient and kind to adopt this sweet boy. He will be your loyal companion and protector. He is a wonderful walking partner and snuggle buddy.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.