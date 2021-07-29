Franklin is just over 7 weeks old and 1.5 pounds. He isn’t quite ready for adoption, however, he is available to be fostered with the intent of adopting once he makes weight (2 pounds). He would prefer a cozy home to a kennel all alone at the shelter.
Bentley is a 1-year-old pit bull mix that weighs 43 pounds. Bentley never turns down an adventure and is always happy to make new friends. He walks well on a leash, seems to enjoy the company of other dogs and has done well with children in the past.
If you are interested in meeting these pets, apply at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.