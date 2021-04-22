Abburia is a sweet 10-month-old female cat that ended up at the shelter when her owner was too ill to care for her. She would prefer a home with no dogs or kids. She’s good with other cats. She’s a little shy still and trying to adjust to the shelter but with a little love and attention she will make a great companion.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Reece is a stunning 2-year-old pit bull that found himself at the shelter when his owner could no longer keep him. He is a little timid when first meeting people but warms up quickly with a bit of attention. He walks well on a leash and knows some basic commands. We recommend a meet and greet with other animals prior to adoption.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph”. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
