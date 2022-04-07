No reason to be superstitious of this guy! Taboo is just over 2 years old and found himself at the shelter after his previous owners' housing situation changed and they could no longer have pets. Volunteers say he is very affectionate and hopes to find himself in a new home soon!
Homer is a 2-year-old pit bull that came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. At the shelter he was timid and scared, so he was selected to participate in the 'Puppies for Parole' program! He has since blossomed into a goofy, fun and loving dog. Homer does best with fur-friends his size and says no thank you to small dogs or cats as roommates. If you are looking for an energetic but also cuddly companion, adopt Homer!
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Followw us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
