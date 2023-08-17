Spitfire is a black male kitten who has a sweet nature but is timid. Spitfire needs a special person or family to adopt him that will be patient for him to get comfortable. Spitfire entered the shelter with his six littermates, with little previous human contact. His mother had been run over and the kittens were brought to the shelter as they were too young to make it on their own. Spitfire was immediately able to go to a foster home. His littermates quickly became used to humans, but Spitfire has continued to show initial fear when someone enters the room. He does warm up and his purr melts your heart when you can get it. He continues to improve on his socialization and loves to perch on top of the kitty tree to watch everything in the room.
Maisie is a fun-loving lab mix with hilarious ears and a personality to match. Maisie is a Puppies for Parole dog who is working hard at learning manners, basic obedience, house-training, crate-training and leash-training. She has excelled in the program and loves to learn new things. Maisie loves people more than anything and will make a wonderful family dog. She also enjoys playing with other canines.
If you are interested in these pets, find adoption information at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
