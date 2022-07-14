Would you just look at our handsome fella, Mochi. This little bit is a 3-year-old pit bull mix and he’s in BIG need of a family to reassure him and boost his confidence. He is timid and unsure at the moment, but we know getting into a quiet home filled with love and patience is just what the doctor ordered for our guy. Although he may keep his distance from you at first, with calm and reassuring cooing, he will come up to rest his precious head on you. Due to Mochi’s lack of confidence, he would do best in a home with no kiddos. Come meet handsome Mochi today.
Lap needed! Be ready for some purring vibes. Lola has a soft, silky, orange-and-white coat. She soaks up attention and loves people. She has a sweet personality. She was an attentive momma who did a great job raising her kittens in a foster home. She now needs her own place to call home permanently.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
