Meet Tanzie. She‘s a favorite at the shelter. She’s a 10-month-old female cat with a great personality. Tanzie LOVES people and doesn‘t know a stranger. If you take her home she will most definitely be your best friend forever.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Rocky is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who weighs 42 pounds. He came to the shelter because his owner did not have the time to train him. Rocky is now in need of a new home with people who are willing and able to dedicate plenty of time to his exercise and training. He has so much potential to be a great family companion, he just needs someone to give him that chance.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
