Carly is a 2-year-old female cat that came to the shelter as a stray. She has a beautiful medium-length coat and bright eyes. Carly loves people and is very affectionate. She doesn’t appear to be fond of dogs but may warm up to smaller or calmer canines with a proper introduction.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Todd is a 1-year-old terrier mix that weighs 12 pounds. He came to the shelter as a stray so we don’t know his history. Todd is the perfect sized lap-dog, but he still loves to explore and do outdoor activities. Todd loves everyone he meets and should adjust well to almost any family.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
