Teddie is a happy, energetic 3 month old female with lots of spunk! This sweet girl came to the shelter in rough shape, but has spent the last six weeks in foster care where she has healed up and is ready to tackle the world. She is a petite kitten, but don’t let her size fool you. She is always ready for adventure and likes to be in the middle of the action! Teddie does well with other cats and dogs and will make an excellent family companion!
Meet Obu, a remarkable 5-year-old cattle dog with a heart full of potential and a journey of resilience. Obu’s story began when he arrived at the shelter as a shy and fearful stray, unsure of the world around him. However, through the dedicated efforts of his handler in the Puppies for Parole program, Obu has undergone an incredible transformation. Today, Obu stands as a shining example of the power of patience and positive reinforcement.
He’s conquered the art of being housebroken and crate-trained, and his repertoire of basic commands is nothing short of impressive! Obu’s graceful leash manners make strolls in the park a serene experience, as he walks by your side with a gentle demeanor. Although his past left him cautious of new faces, Obu’s tender spirit yearns for a patient hand that will guide him through the world with kindness. Once you’ve earned his trust, a bond is formed that lasts a lifetime.
Obu’s loyalty knows no bounds, and he’ll stand by your side through thick and thin. Obu’s perfect home is one where tranquility reigns supreme. He envisions a cozy space filled with the love of a family who shares his appreciation for unhurried walks and the joy of lounging on the couch. Come meet this gentle soul, and discover the joy of earning the trust of a once-fearful dog who is now ready to give his heart completely.
If you are interested in these pets, find adoption information at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.