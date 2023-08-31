Teddie

Teddie is a happy, energetic 3 month old female with lots of spunk! This sweet girl came to the shelter in rough shape, but has spent the last six weeks in foster care where she has healed up and is ready to tackle the world. She is a petite kitten, but don’t let her size fool you. She is always ready for adventure and likes to be in the middle of the action! Teddie does well with other cats and dogs and will make an excellent family companion!

Meet Obu, a remarkable 5-year-old cattle dog with a heart full of potential and a journey of resilience. Obu’s story began when he arrived at the shelter as a shy and fearful stray, unsure of the world around him. However, through the dedicated efforts of his handler in the Puppies for Parole program, Obu has undergone an incredible transformation. Today, Obu stands as a shining example of the power of patience and positive reinforcement.

