Poptart is a 4-year-old, 40-pound bundle of love who is patiently waiting for her forever home. Her adorable name perfectly matches her delightful personality. Poptart is known for her calm and gentle nature. She’s a well-behaved making her the perfect companion for someone who is looking for a furry friend to provide comfort and companionship. Poptart loves nothing more than curling up next to her favorite human and soaking up all the love and attention she can get. She also enjoys leisurely strolls around the block and lounging in the sun. She’s content with the simple pleasures in life and is just looking for someone to share them with. She is also house-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained and knows all her basic commands! With her sweet disposition and loving heart, Poptart is sure to bring endless joy and happiness to her lucky adopters. If you’re looking for a furry companion who will fill your life with sweetness, look no further than Poptart!
Auntie is a friendly 2-year-old who was brought to the shelter because her owner had too many pets. She had a beautiful litter of kittens and now it’s her turn to be the center of attention. Auntie is a long-legged, long-bodied, fluffy tortoiseshell cat, yet petite at six pounds. Come meet this happy and personable girl at the shelter.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
