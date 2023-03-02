Jordan is a 5-year-old patched tabby female looking for a easygoing forever home. This sweet cat spent a week in foster care recovering from an abdominal wound that she came in with and has enjoyed the peace and quiet of her foster home. This chunky girl will do best in a low-key household where she can lounge around and enjoy the simple pleasures of life with her forever family.
Look at the stems on this baby boy. Zach is a 7-month-old hound with lanky legs for days. This baby will bring you all the fun and laughter you could ever want. Zach is young and bouncy and your typical pup that will require some general guidance on how to be a proper pooch in a civilized community. You can teach him everything he needs to know with a smile on your face. He’s a lot of things but boring is not one of them. Zach would make a fantastic family hound dog.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
