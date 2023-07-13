Gravy came to the shelter with several of her housemates, so she is very used to other cats but hasn’t been socialized a lot, so she will need time and a loving owner to bring out her true personality. She is gentle and sweet, just shy at the shelter. She appreciates soft petting and is getting happier every day. Gravy is the largest of her tabby siblings and has cute white paws.
Introducing Kona, the bundle of joy you’ve been waiting for. This 2-year-old Heinz 57 mixed breed is a true one-of-a-kind canine companion. With her distinctive appearance and boundless energy, Kona is sure to steal your heart. Weighing in at a sturdy 55 pounds, she’s the perfect size for both indoor snuggles and outdoor adventures. Her love for running and playing knows no bounds, and she’ll be your most enthusiastic playmate. As a “Puppies for Parole” dog, Kona is diligently working on all the essential skills. She’s making great strides in house-training, crate-training, leash-training, basic obedience and developing impeccable manners. Beyond her adorable antics, Kona is a happy-go-lucky pooch with an infectious zest for life. Don’t miss out on the chance to give Kona the forever home she deserves.
If you are interested in these pets, find adoption information at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.