Krabs is a young guy who obviously had some troubles living life on the streets. At just 4 months old, he came to the shelter with some patchy hair and a tummy full of worms. He’s been through treatment for his medical issues and is now ready to find a home where he can live a life of luxury. He will be even more handsome when his fur fills in.
Bear likely gets his name from his large size and no-nonsense appearance but don’t let that fool you. He has the best personality — loyal, attentive and silly, and just wait until you see his smile. He is 3 years old and weighs almost 100 pounds, so if you’re interested in Bear, be ready to feed and tend to a big boy. It is clear that Bear has some skin issues but with a high-quality diet and regular care, his fur should grow back nicely. A meet-and-greet is always recommended.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
