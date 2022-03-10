Pascal is a female white and tabby kitten with a spunky personality. She loves the action and is one of the first to chase a toy or littermate. She loves snuggle time with humans and likes to join the kitten pile for a snooze after getting out energy.
Meet Oreo. He is a goofy 10-month-old pointer mix. Oreo was selected to participate in the Puppies for Parole program so that he could learn how to be the best boy. Before going home he will be housetrained, crate-trained, leash-trained and know all his basic commands. Oreo loves life and is looking for an adventurous and active family. He plays well with other dogs and previously did well with children too.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
