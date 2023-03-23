Liberty was picked up by one of our Animal Control Officers at the beginning of February. He was in a lot of pain and was bleeding quite a bit from his mouth. Our staff knew that he needed help fast. Liberty was seen by a vet who determined that his bottom jaw had been completely broken in half. We all knew that we needed to save such a wonderful cat and with the assistance of Friends of the Animal Shelter, Liberty was able to have the surgery done to repair his jaw. He spent a month in a foster home to recover and his foster mom had nothing but wonderful things to say about this silly, snuggly orange guy. Now, Liberty is ready to start his search for a permanent home with his new family.
Hank has forehead wrinkles that are beyond cute and head tilts that will melt your heart. We can say enough about this guy’s sweet nature. He is just about 1 year old and has everything you could want in a family dog. Hank is a Puppies for Parole dog which means he has worked on house-training, crate-training, leash-training, basic commands and good manners. He has also played nicely with other dogs in the program.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
