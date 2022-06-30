Check out THIS lowrider! Shorty is the perfect size at 42 pounds and although his stature may be small, his BIG smile makes up for it! Shorty can be a little sassy in his kennel at times, but his sour patch kid tendencies turn sweet once he’s out and about. This boy is eager to please with the most adorable way of sitting at your feet and looking up to smile at you.
Alice is a 1-year-old tabby female currently living in our community cat housing, the Catio. She is a reserved, shy girl who prefers to observe rather than be part of the action, but once she is comfortable, comes out of her shell more and more. She will prefer a low-energy home where she can settle in at her speed and get comfortable when she’s ready.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
